RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Across Central Virginia, people got an early start on Halloween at events across the region.

Many families showed up to Squirreloween at the Diamond in their costumes Friday. The event lasted from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It offered pie-eating contests, bounce houses, trick or treating, hayrides and music.

Other families who wanted to get spooky, made their way over to Patrick Henry High School in Ashland. They invited the community to get some candy and see the students’, teachers’ and staff’s decorated cars until 6:30 p.m.

And if you’re still in the Halloween spirit on Monday, Halloween on Hanover is back from the dead.

The tradition blocks traffic while families look at elaborate decorations on Hanover Avenue in Richmond.

Katie Schwieder, who’s participated for the last 8 years, said she’s excited.

“It’s a wonderful celebration every year. The neighbors just kind of outdo themselves and really enjoy the sense of community we have,” she said.

Richmond police usually close off the street near the 1900 block, but last year police said no one requested a permit.

“It’s hard to get a car down the street,” Schwieder said.

She added that a lot of preparation goes into the celebration.

“It is incredibly busy. We go through at least 2,500 pieces of candy every year, so we start stocking up on candy in the spring,” Schwieder said.

Now that Halloween on Hanover is back, Schwieder is getting a head start on her decorations by putting out pumpkins and candles.

“We try and sort of recreate Hogwarts and we love going up and down the street seeing the themes that people have,” she said. “We’ve had Wizard of Oz. We’ve had a fairyland across the street, you know lots of people really just go all out.”

On Saturday, Carytown will transform into ‘Scarytown’.

People can expect plenty of candy, a frightfully fun zombie walk and pumpkin painting.

Discover Richmond will also offer a tour of the best Halloween lights around the city Halloween weekend.