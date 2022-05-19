(STACKER) — Americans waste about 40% of the food we purchase, statistically equivalent to an average consumer buying five bags of groceries and immediately dumping two bags in the trash upon leaving the store.

Read on to find out the industrial and business sectors that contribute most to excess food waste. The information was compiled based on data from the 2018 Wasted Food Report from the Environmental Protection Agency, released in the fall of 2020. Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted each of these sectors’ contributions to food waste, this data examines how these industries contribute to food waste when operating at normal capacity.

Manufacturing and processing

Annual generation: 39.8 million tons (38.7% of total)

0.1 pounds per dollar in annual sales

Residential

Annual generation: 25.0 million tons (24.2% of total, 39.5% of non-manufacturing total)

338.0 annual pounds per household

Restaurants and food services

Annual generation: 17.1 million tons (16.6% of total, 27.1% of non-manufacturing total)

— Full-service restaurants: 78,260.0 annual pounds per facility

— Limited-service restaurants: 81,820.0 annual pounds per facility

Supermarkets and supercenters

Annual generation: 8.7 million tons (8.4% of total, 13.8% of non-manufacturing total)

— Supermarkets: 209,760.0 annual pounds per establishment

— Supercenters: 10.0 pounds per dollar in annual sales

Office buildings

Annual generation: 4.1 million tons (4.0% of total, 6.4% of non-manufacturing total)

169.9 annual pounds per employee

Food wholesale

Annual generation: 4.0 million tons (3.9% of total, 6.3% of non-manufacturing total)

241,360.0 annual pounds per facility

K-12 schools

Annual generation: 1.2 million tons (1.2% of total, 2.0% of non-manufacturing total)

0.4 pounds per meal

Hotels

Annual generation: 1.2 million tons (1.2% of total, 1.9% of non-manufacturing total)

1,137.8 annual pounds per employee

Colleges and universities

Annual generation: 613,106 tons (0.6% of total, 1.0% of non-manufacturing total)

20.0 annual pounds per student

Nursing homes

Annual generation: 451,124 tons (0.4% of total, 0.7% of non-manufacturing total)

657.0 annual pounds per bed

Correctional facilities

Annual generation: 440,679 tons (0.4% of total, 0.7% of non-manufacturing total)

1.1 daily pounds per inmate

Food banks

Annual generation: 426,057 tons (0.4% of total, 0.7% of non-manufacturing total)

654,000.0 annual pounds per establishment

Hospitals

Annual generation: 301,576 tons (0.3% of total, 0.5% of non-manufacturing total)

653.1 annual pounds per bed

Military installations

Annual generation: 61,373 tons (0.1% of total, 0.1% of non-manufacturing total)

105.3 annual pounds per active duty member

Sports venues

Annual generation: 38,154 tons (0.0% of total, 0.1% of non-manufacturing total)

0.3 annual pounds per visitor

