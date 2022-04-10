(iSeeCars) — One of the key factors to consider when purchasing an electric car is its long-range capabilities. This is the maximum driving range an electric vehicle can go on a single charge. Although most of us don’t drive hundreds of miles every day and deplete a full charge, no one wants to worry about running out of juice and not being able to find a place to plug in. The concern around this issue is such that the EPA includes estimated range figures in its fuel economy evaluations for electric cars, although what you achieve in real-world driving may vary. The constant expansion of the charging network makes it easier than ever to find a convenient charger, and the time it takes to fully charge an electric car is also improving. Electric vehicles also include infotainment systems with features that help make it easy to track your range and locate a charging station.

Gone are the days when there were only a few electric cars for sale. Today there are dozens of electric vehicles to choose from with a wide range of options from minimalist to luxurious. Electric car powertrains include single-motor options with front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive and dual-motor options with all-wheel drive for slippery/snowy roads. Some electric cars have three electric motors for more advanced AWD capability, which delivers improved handling over FWD or RWD models. Whether you want a luxury sedan, hatchback, crossover, entry-level compact car, or even a pickup truck, there’s an electric vehicle with an increasingly long driving range out there for you. Here we break down the longest range electric cars you can buy both new and used along with pricing. We even take a peek at future electric cars due over the coming months and years.

New EVs with the Longest Range

There are some electric cars with very low ranges. These include the Mazda MX-30, which has only 100 miles of range and the MINI Hardtop 2-Door, which gets 114 miles on a full charge. These cars have smaller battery packs, which makes them a challenge if you’re planning a road trip. Most new electric vehicles, however, get over 200 miles of range per charge, with a widespread of price points and maximum range figures so you don’t have to worry as much about finding a place to plug in. Note that some electric cars have both standard range and long-range batteries so you can get a range version that best suits your needs

Sitting at the top of the range list for new electric vehicles is the luxurious Lucid Air sedan. It starts at $139,000 with a range of up to 520 miles on a single charge. If you want something with a long range and the performance specs of a sports car, you can’t beat the Lucid Air. There’s also the luxurious Mercedes EQS sedan, which delivers a range of 350 miles. If you’re in the market for a truck, then the full-size 320-mile Ford F-150 Lightning, or mid-size Rivian R1T with its 314 miles per charge, should be on your list. If a premium-branded full-size truck is more to your liking there’s the GMC Hummer, which gets 329 miles per charge. The Tesla Model X gets the top spot for an electric SUV with 348 miles of range while the more affordable Kia EV6 is the crossover with the longest range at 310 miles per charge. If you want more of a sports car with an electric motor and a long range, there’s the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV with 300 miles of range per charge. Here’s the full breakdown of new electric cars and their ranges so you can avoid range anxiety.

New EVs with the Longest Range Rank Electric Vehicle Max EV Range Min EV Range HP Range Torque Range MSRP 1 Lucid Air 520 471 800-1080 620-738 $139,000-$169,000 2 Tesla Model S 405 396 670-1020 723-1050 $99,490-$134,490 3 Audi e-tron S 372 344 496-496 717 $84,800-$89,800 4 Tesla Model 3 358 272 201-450 258-471 $46,490-$58,990 5 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 350 340 329-516 419-631 $102,310-$119,110 6 Tesla Model X 348 333 670-1020 310-531 $110,490-$125,490 7 Tesla Model Y 330 303 346-450 389-471 $58,990-$63,990 8 GMC HUMMER EV 329 329 1000-1000 11,500 $108,700 9 BMW iX 324 324 516-516 564 $83,200 10 Ford F-150 Lightning 320 230 563-563 775 $39,974-$90,874 11 Rivian R1T 314 314 754-754 908 $73,000 12 Kia EV6 310 232 167-320 258-446 $40,900-$55,900 13 Hyundai IONIQ 5 303 256 225-320 258-446 $43,650-$54,500 14 BMW i4 301 270 335-536 317-586 $55,400-$65,900 15 Ford Mustang Mach-E 300 210 266-290 317-644 $43,895-$61,995 16 Volkswagen ID.4 280 245 201-295 229-339 $40,760-$48,940 17 Polestar 2 270 249 231-408 283-487 $45,900-$49,900 18 Chevrolet Bolt EV 259 259 200-200 266 $31,000-$34,200 18 Hyundai KONA Electric 258 258 201-201 291 $34,000-$42,500 19 Audi Q4 e-tron 250 250 295-295 339 $49,900-$57,500 20 Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback 250 250 295-295 339 $52,700-$60,300 21 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 250 250 200-200 266 $33,000-$37,500 22 Kia Niro EV 239 239 201-201 291 $39,990-$44,650 23 Audi e-tron GT 238 238 469-469 465 $102,400-$109,600 24 Jaguar I-PACE 234 234 394-394 512 $69,900 25 Audi RS e-tron GT 232 232 590-590 612 $142,400 26 Nissan LEAF 226 150 147-214 236-250 $27,400-$37,400 27 Volvo C40 226 226 402-402 487 $58,750 28 Volvo XC40 Recharge 223 223 402-402 221-258 $51,700-$58,150 29 Audi e-tron Sportback 218 218 402-402 490 $69,100-$82,300 30 Porsche Taycan 215 199 402-750 254-774 $82,700-$187,600 31 Audi e-tron 211.9 175 402-402 398.3 $65,900-$83,400 32 MINI Hardtop 2 Door 114 114 181-181 199 $29,900 33 Mazda MX-30 EV 100 100 143-143 200 $33,470-$36,480

Used EVs with the Longest Range

EVs are still newcomers to the automotive landscape, so the selection of used vehicles isn’t as strong. The smaller number of models in existence means there simply aren’t as many used electric cars on the market. Some of the models on our list of new electric vehicles just came out this year, meaning they haven’t had time to make their way to the used car marketplace. There’s also a notable lack of trucks since those are currently new models only. If you want an electric truck you’ll have to go with a new one or wait a bit for used models to make an appearance.

The Tesla Model 3 sedan has the longest range of used electric cars at 310 miles per charge. Tesla also comes out on top for SUVs with its Model X getting a maximum of 295 miles per charge. If it’s a crossover you’re after the Chevrolet Bolt EV with its 238 miles of range will get you further than the competition. While the selection of used electric vehicles is limited, you will save money by buying used as long as you don’t mind the limited number of choices. This can help you get a premium electric car at an entry-level price.

Used EVs with the Longest Range Rank Electric Vehicle Max EV Range Min EV Range HP Range Torque Range Average 5-Year Old Used Car Price 1 Tesla Model 3 310 220 258-258 307 $38,701-$44,999 2 Tesla Model X 295 238 328-532 387-485 $50,990-$103,500 3 Tesla Model S 270 210 382-532 317-792 $43,000-$84,980 4 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238 238 200-200 266 $15,099-$43,510 5 Volkswagen e-Golf 125 125 134-134 214 $19,461-$27,995 6 Hyundai IONIQ Electric 124 124 118-118 215 $17,500-$26,451 7 Ford Focus 115 115 143-143 $14,954-$20,590 8 BMW i3 114 81 168-168 184 $21,590-$23,999 9 Nissan LEAF 107 84 107-107 186 $10,499-$$21,975 10 Kia Soul EV 93 93 109-109 210 $12,988-$20,899 11 Honda Clarity Electric 89 89 161-161 221 – 12 Mercedes-Benz B-Class 87 87 177-177 251 $12,950-$24,950 13 FIAT 500e 84 84 111-111 147 $7,799-$17,777 14 Mitsubishi i-MiEV 62 62 66-66 145

Future Electric Vehicles With Even Longer Ranges?

What about the future? Despite the small number of electric vehicles available compared to the wide range of gas-powered vehicles you can buy, options are increasing. Just one year ago there were no trucks, but today there are three. That number is set to increase with the introduction of the Chevrolet Silverado EV this spring with an impressive predicted range of up to 400 miles per charge. Cadillac is about to introduce its first EV, the Lyriq SUV, which is coming sometime later this year with a range of up to 300 miles.

If you want to go off-road you’ll want to look for the Jeep Wrangler EV, which is expected later this year with range figures under wraps. There will also be the Subaru Solterra crossover, which has all-wheel-drive capabilities and an estimated range of over 220 miles. There are new electric vehicles coming from practically every automaker in every category over the coming years. If you don’t see what you want today, it won’t be long before the perfect electric vehicle for you makes its debut.

