The Good Feet Store

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The hugely popular short video app TikTok -- recently the target of an executive order ban by President Donald Trump -- says it will file a lawsuit against the president on Monday.

The order against the Chinese-owned social networking app claims TikTok threatens U.S. security due to its collection of user data, including Internet and network activity information. This, Trump says, could potentially lead to the Chinese Communist Party having access to millions of Americans' information -- leading to "blackmail and corporate espionage."