Skip to content
8News
Richmond
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
Top Stories
TikTok vs Trump: Video app says it’s filing lawsuit Monday
The Good Feet Store
Video
Families rally in Chesapeake to bring awareness to prison reform, COVID-19 concerns
Video
Coronavirus update: VDH reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths; percent positivity rate holds steady at 6.5%
Video
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Community
2020 Back to School Guide
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Family and friends hold vigil for stabbing victim in Chesterfield
Video
Top Stories
Richmond Police visit Gilpin neighborhood to help with grief after teen shot and killed
Gallery
Tickets available for the Richmond International Film Festival
Video
Petersburg opens survey for mural recommendations
Video
Fire Station 4 in Petersburg to hold grand reopening
Sports
Indianapolis 500
Washington Huddle
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Top Stories
STARTING GRID | 2020 Indianapolis 500
Gallery
Top Stories
8News’ Natalie Kalibat talks COVID-19’s impact on student-athletes
Top Stories
Lack of fans at Indy 500 will have ripple effect on town of Speedway
Video
Churchill Downs says 146th Kentucky Derby will run without spectators
Driver Ed Carpenter heads to the sky with the Thunderbirds
Video
Richmond Raceway announced its NASCAR Fall Race Weekend will run without fans in the stadium
Video
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win dance lessons
Win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the 8 News Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
The Good Feet Store
News
Posted:
Aug 23, 2020 / 10:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2020 / 10:20 AM EDT
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘Senseless shooting’ caught on doorbell camera in Hopewell
Video
In recordings, Trump’s sister says he ‘has no principles’
Amelia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with dementia
Video
Meet the Team
More Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Back to School HQ
Enter to win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Contest: Enter to win free dance lessons
Destination Vacation: Travel Virginia and the Southeast
More Don't Miss
Local Events