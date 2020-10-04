The Good Feet Store

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) -- A man shot and killed himself in the head in a Bojangles parking lot on Saturday night, according to the Emporia Police Department.

Chief Ricky Pinksaw said on the evening of Oct. 3, a man seeming to have a medical emergency hit a car in the Bojangles parking lot on 931 W. Atlantic Street. When the man fell out of his car, an off duty officer helped him back inside of it.