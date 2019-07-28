NYPD: 2 shooters in Brooklyn playground gunfire

The Latest on a shooting a Brooklyn park (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The New York Police Department believes two shooters were involved in gunfire at a Brooklyn neighborhood festival that left one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill says the shooting late Saturday night “was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend.”

Police officials say investigators are still canvassing the scene in the Brownsville section of the borough. One gun has been recovered.

No arrests have been made yet. Authorities are asking anyone with cell phone video or other information to get in touch.

Thousands of people and more than 100 officers had spent Friday and Saturday at the annual “Old Timers’ day” celebration.

The event was coming to a close when the gunfire took place.

