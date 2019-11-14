The Latest: UK won’t name new EU commissioner

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a party rally, as part of General Election campaign trail, in Ilford, Essex, England, Wednesday, Nov. 13,2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s Brexit-dominated election and its impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

With election campaigning in full swing for its Dec. 12 election, Britain has informed its European Union partners that it will not name a new commissioner to the EU’s executive arm despite an obligation to do so.

Britain’s envoy to Brussels, Tim Barrow, sent a letter to EU headquarters informing them of London’s decision.

Barrow’s office said Thursday that “we have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the U.K. should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.”

London routinely affirms that it wants to respect EU rules and not impede the functioning of the bloc as long as it’s a member.

But the commission’s incoming president has twice written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that someone be named. Johnson had previously vowed not to do so.

9:35 a.m.

Britain’s Brexit Party has rejected an electoral pact with the ruling Conservatives, saying it will field 300 candidates in next month’s election to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on promises of a clean break with the European Union.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage made the comments Thursday, the final day for candidates to register for the Dec. 12 poll.

Farage has told the BBC his party had forced Johnson “to promise to change direction. What we now have to do is to hold him to account to make sure we get a proper Brexit, and that’s my job.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Farage rejected a Conservative offer to put up only token opposition in 40 key seats if the Brexit Party would stand aside in other constituencies.

