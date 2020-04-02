‘The Music Tree’ is offering free virtual classes during pandemic

(WRIC) — The Music Tree School of Music in Richmond is like many other businesses right now as they’ve closed their doors to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. But just because you can’t walk in doesn’t mean their impact comes to a halt.

The Music Tree offers lessons and has now decided to teach those virtually.

“My wife, it was her idea,” said owner Bill Hargis. “She said we need to move to video lessons.”

And less than a week later they did. But the lessons didn’t stop there because Hargis decided to also begin offering a free class every Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m.

“This community is the reason that we’re in business. This community is the reason that we succeed,” added Hargis. “The least we could do is give back.”

If you’d like to participate in the free class, which are for infants to 5 year olds, all you have to do is CLICK HERE.

“They’re interactive. There’s music and dance and movement,” said Hargis. “If we need more classes we will. We’re just asking parents if you can afford anything, donate because that’s how we’re going to pay the instructors for this.”