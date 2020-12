The Robins Nature Center at Maymont is getting ready to reopen on Thursday. (photo taken by 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are a few temporary closing at Maymont leading into the New Year residents should be aware of.

The Robins Nature Center and other indoor exhibits at Richmond’s Maymont Park are closed through January 1, 2021, the park said on their Facebook page.

However, anyone who still wants to get out and get fresh air can still head to Maymont because the rest of the park is still open to the public.

For more information visit Maymont Park’s website.