The Village Against Violence hosts annual back to school supplies giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Village Against Violence held their second annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday. Backpacks and school supplies were distributed to families on a first-come first-serve basis. The organization prepared supplies for more than 100 families. The event took place at 4354 S. Laburnum Ave. at 3 p.m.

Shavon Ragsdale the founder of the organization says the event was held to give back to the community and spread positivity. The organization itself was founded after one organizer lost her daughter to violence.

“Its been so much going on in the community,” Ragsdale said. “There’s been a lot of violence, so we just wanted to do something different, just to show the kids that we do have positive people in Richmond and positive mentors that they can look up to.”





According to a Facebook post from the foundation the event was sponsored by Kroger, Capitol One, DTLR, and Lai’D Hair Care and Cosmetics.

In addition to the supplies giveaway the event had vendor booths set up featuring entrepreneurs, creatives and makers. Attendees were able to shop for things like food and masks.

