Threat of Hurricane Dorian affecting this week’s H.S. football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Dorian has forced several high school football games to be rescheduled.

Two of those games have been bumped up to today (Wednesday, September 4).

The new dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, September 4

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m. (moved from Friday)
Meadowbrook at Varina, 6 p.m. (moved from Friday)

Saturday, September 7

Petersburg at I.C. Norcom, 2 p.m. (moved from Thursday)

Highland Springs at Oscar Smith, 7 p.m., at Virginia Beach Sportsplex (moved from Friday)

