Three adults, two children displaced after ‘unattended cooking’ fire in Highland Springs

A family of five is displaced after a fire in Henrico’s East End.

Henrico Fire says the blaze that broke out around 10:40pm Saturday was caused by unattended cooking.

The home on North Kalmia Avenue in Highland Springs suffered extensive damage to the kitchen.

First responders say the rest of the home was damaged by high heat and smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called in to help three adults and 2 kids displaced by the damage.

Henrico Fire reminds residents to never leave food unattended while cooking, replace batteries in smoke detectors, and practice a home escape plan.