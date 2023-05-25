HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three juveniles were shot and injured near a Sandston apartment complex on Thursday night.

Henrico Police responded to a firearm violation at the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle, near the Audobon Village Apartments, at 8:51 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

When police arrived, they found three juvenile male victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.