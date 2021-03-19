Three men wanted for armed robbery of 7-11 on Broad Rock Blvd.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-11 in Richmond early Friday morning.

The Richmond Police Department says that the three men walked into the 7-11 in the 2500 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 3:47 a.m. on Friday. Two of the men showed guns and used them to demand money from the cashier. Police are unsure how much they took.

The three people then left the scene.

Police provided the following three descriptions:

Suspect #1: Last seen wearing black neck gaiter, blue shirt, black jacket, dark blue jeans, and white/blue shoes.

Suspect #2: Last seen wearing a light blue medical mask, black hoodie, dark jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #3: Last seen wearing a light blue mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

RPD asks that anyone with information call Second Precinct Detective J. Arze at (804) 646-8185 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be made through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.