CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people, including a child, escaped an early-morning house fire in Chesterfield County Monday.

The house is on Pretty Lane — a few blocks from Oak Grove Baptist Church. Fire officials said the fire was a working incident at 4:15 a.m. and was marked under control at 4:34 a.m.

The fire took place in the living room of the single-family home.

Photos below show the damages to the building:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Chesterfield crews.

Fire officials are reminding people to keep space heaters away from combustibles.