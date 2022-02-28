CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people, including a child, escaped an early-morning house fire in Chesterfield County Monday.
The house is on Pretty Lane — a few blocks from Oak Grove Baptist Church. Fire officials said the fire was a working incident at 4:15 a.m. and was marked under control at 4:34 a.m.
The fire took place in the living room of the single-family home.
Photos below show the damages to the building:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Chesterfield crews.
Fire officials are reminding people to keep space heaters away from combustibles.