Three people are hurt after two separate shootings in Richmond early Sunday morning.

The Richmond Police Department says a woman was shot near the intersection of Cedar and Marshall streets around 1:18 A.M. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A juvenile male and a man were found shot on Coalter Street around 1:49 A.M. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating, but do not believe the shootings are related.

Call police or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information.

