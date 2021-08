The scene of a three-car crash on Warwick Road on Wednesday in Richmond. Photo: Ben Dennis/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in a crash Wednesday on Warwick Road in Richmond.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department tell 8News the incident took place just after 2 p.m. at Warwick and Green Ridge Roads for reports of a three-car collision.

The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Warwick Rd. is closed and will stay closed for the next two hours. Plan an alternate route if you’re headed in that direction.