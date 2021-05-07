Three-vehicle crash causing major delays on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield is causing major delays, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police said three vehicles collided at 1:58 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway at the Route 1 interchange. One minor injury was reported and VSP is continuing to investigate the accident.

VDOT said all northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. They added the backup is about a mile long.

