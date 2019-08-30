Thursday Night Lights 8Sports Blitz Recap

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first night of high school football featured several exciting games.
MANCHESTER 45, VARINA 38: The defending Class 6A champions were severely tested but won on a goal-line stop on fourth down in double overtime.
Roemell Garcia passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and carried 25 times for 144 yards for Manchester.
Bobby Dunn was 14-for-23 for 259 yards and two touchdowns for Varina.
MIDLOTHIAN 21, GLEN ALLEN 17: The Trojans scored all 21 of their points in the fourth quarter to secure the come-from-behind win. Christian Chambers’ pass to Jovontae Smith with 2:09 left was the game-winner.
HENRICO 49, MEADOWBROOK 0: The Warriors put all of their points on the board in the first half to improve to 1-0.PATRICK HENRY 42, OSBOURN 34: The Patriots picked up the victory in new head coach Ken Wakefield’s debut. 

