Skip to content
WRIC ABC 8News
Richmond
82°
LIVE NOW
Watch 8News at 9
Richmond
82°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Virginia News
What’s Trending?
Crime
Sign up for email news alerts
Virginia Elections & Politics
Capitol Connection
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Business
Automotive
Coronavirus
U.S. and World
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weird News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
WEATHER
Today’s Outlook
VIPIR Virginia Weather Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Temperatures in Virginia
Richmond Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Alerts
Sign up for StormTracker8 weather alerts
TRAFFIC
WATCH
Watch ABC 8News Live
Watch Live Events
Watch All Videos
TV Listings
Children’s Programming
COMMUNITY
Events Calendar
Positively Richmond
Health Matters Sponsored by Bon Secours
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
804 EXPERTS
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Junk Removal Expert
Long-Term Care Planning Expert
Medicare Coverage Expert
Pest Control Expert
Vascular Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
CONTESTS
Richmond Academy of Ballet Sweepstakes
Tarrant’s West Sweepstakes
Fred Astaire Summer Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
Sign up for contest email alerts
ABOUT 8NEWS
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Advertise With Us
Work for 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Regional News Partners
8News is on Alexa!
About BestReviews
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tidewater
UPDATE: Man killed in drawbridge crash identified
Top Tidewater Headlines
VSP identify driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Trending Stories
Police: 177 people arrested in special operation
Report: Neglect at Petersburg assisted living facility
Louisa residents weigh in on woman’s death in homicide
VSP identify driver killed in single-vehicle crash
State Police investigating death of Louisa woman
Officer shooting suspect in custody on previous charges
Inmate charged, allegedly assaulted female deputy
UPDATE: Man killed in drawbridge crash identified
Watch ABC 8News Live
Police searching for man: Deputy shot at Dollar General
More Trending Stories
no iframe support!
Local Events