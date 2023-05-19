NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 12-year-old student at Blair Middle School has been charged after he allegedly brought a gun to school Thursday.

According to police, the 12-year-old student was detained by school staff around 2:20 p.m. after it was reported that he had a gun. The student was searched and police say a handgun was found in his waistband.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say the 12-year-old is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of a firearm on school property.

The school sent the following message to parents following the incident:

This afternoon, school administration received a report that a student potentially had a gun in school. School administration immediately enacted safety and security protocols, including contacting NPD and isolating the student, who was found to be in possession of a gun. The NPD and school administration are continuing the investigation and disciplinary consequences will be assigned in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. NPS takes seriously the safety and security of all students and staff within our schools. We encourage our students, staff, and families to continue to alert us. If you see something, say something. Thank you for your continued partnership. Statement from Blair Middle School

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if the gun was loaded at the time of the incident.