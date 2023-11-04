ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle that hit a 14-year-old boy, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

At 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, State Police responded to the crash at 12032 Benns Church Boulevard.

A spokesperson for police said preliminary investigations reveal that a 14-year-old boy was walking a motorbike on Benn’s Church Road, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene. The 14-year-old boy was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Police are asking that anyone that may have witnessed the crash or who may have information on the vehicle that fled the scene of the crash call State Police at #77 or at 804-750-8788 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash is still under investigation.