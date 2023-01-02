GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, deputies were called to the 7800 block of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester for a reported shooting.

A photograph of Corbin Chase Winnington was released to the public due to the believed “danger to the community,” according to the sheriff’s office. (Courtesy of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon their arrival, deputies found a large gathering of people at the residence. According to police, a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound outside of the residence while another man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured man was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began collecting witness accounts and physical evidence. Following an investigation, 15-year-old Corbin Chase Winnington was identified as a suspect in the shooting, according to authorities.

Winnington is wanted for the following charges:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

“Additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues,” a release from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Mr. Winnington is currently at large and believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the sheriff’s office reported that footage of the incident shared by witnesses showed multiple individuals were recording events from the night on their phones.

Anyone with video or information of the incident is encouraged to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.