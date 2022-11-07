VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two teens following a shooting Saturday evening that took the life of one man in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. Police say the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Norfolk resident Richard Cantey, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both boys, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The 17-year-old has been charged with felony murder, attempted robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old has been charged with felony murder, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are currently being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.