NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old Norfolk State University (NSU) sophomore died after a shooting which took place just outside the campus, the university announced Sunday.

According to a release from NSU, 20-year-old Jahari George from Maryland was shot just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the 2700 block of Gate House Road in Norfolk. George was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police have a person of interest in custody in connection to the shooting, according to the university. The shooting is still under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department and NSU Police Department.

Access to NSU’s campus is currently restricted to Gates #1 and #3 and NSU Police have increased patrols on campus, as well as all off-campus residential buildings.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call NSU Police at 757-823-8102.