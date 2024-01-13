WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — About 2,100 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative members in Westmoreland County are without power due to a tree on a power line.

On Saturday, Jan. 13 at around 3 p.m., about 2,100 members of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative in Westmoreland County were reported to be out of power due to a tree falling on an important power line.

At 3:23 p.m., power was reported to have been restored to nearly all members in the Drum Bay area.

According to a spokesperson for the electric company, crews are actively restoring power. Most of the impacted members can expect power to be restored around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Additional outages have been reported in the area, with a majority of them being caused by trees from high winds.