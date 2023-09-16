ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating after a head-on collision on Cypress Creek Bridge resulted in the death of a 59-year-old woman.

According to police, at about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, State Police were dispatched to a crash on the bridge over Cypress Creek on Route 10, near the town of Smithfield.

Police said preliminary investigations show that 59-year-old Gay Arnett Watt was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma west on Route 10, when she tried to pass a 2022 Ford Ranger that was also driving west in front of her.

While passing, Watt’s truck hit a 2021 Toyota RAV4 head-on, which was heading east on Route 10, police said.

Watt’s truck lost control and spun into the Ford Ranger, which came to rest in the road. State Police said Watt died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, 24-year-old Alexander VanCampen, had serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Ranger had minor injuries and was treated on the scene, according to police.

Toyota Rav4 involved in crash on Route 10 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Ford Ranger involved in crash on Route 10 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Speed and improper passing — on a solid line — appear to be “causative factors” in the crash, according to State Police.

Watt was wearing a seatbelt. Police said it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.