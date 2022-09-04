NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people are hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Norfolk. Among the injured are Norfolk State University students, the school confirmed.

Norfolk Police officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue to investigate the shooting around midnight.

Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries; the other five have less serious injuries, police said in a tweet at 4:43 a.m. Sunday.

This is a couple blocks from Old Dominion University. Those who receive ODU campus alerts were sent one at 12:46 a.m. that said “O.D.U. Alert: Multiple police jurisdictions are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. Please stay out of the area.”

The school says although the incident happened near campus, no ODU students were injured.

Norfolk State University issued a tweet confirming that several NSU students were injured in the off-campus shooting.

The full tweet says, “Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services.”

According to NSU, the Norfolk Police investigation has revealed that the shooting happened at a house party and the injured NSU students were bystanders.

Norfolk Police investigate a shooting on Killam Avenue. September 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)

Norfolk Police investigate a shooting on Killam Avenue. September 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chris Omahen/WAVY)

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.