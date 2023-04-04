Crescent Square Apartments on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach, the scene of a fire that displaced 80 residents on April 2, 2023 (WAVY image)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 72 people were temporarily displaced after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the first units were dispatched to the Crescent Square Apartments around 1:53 p.m. and the fire was officially marked out at 2:42 p.m.

Firefighters said there were no injuries reported and there was mainly water damage. Officials say 72 people were displaced due to now power in the building. 20 units in the apartment were affected by water damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, due to a stove in the kitchen, firefighters said.

Those residents whose units were not affected by water damage will be able to return once all of the electrical is checked and approved.

*Correction: This article previously stated that 80 people were displaced following the fire, however, officials clarified that the number displaced was 72.*