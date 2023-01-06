YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash in York County has resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, state troopers were called to George Washington Memorial Highway, north of Fort Eustis Boulevard for a reported vehicle crash.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver of a 2010 Ford Taurus — now identified as 84-year-old William Thomas Adams of Yorktown — attempted to exit the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s. According to police, Adams drove into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and was struck directly on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police said the force of the impact pushed Adams’ vehicle across all southbound lanes, over the median, and into the northbound lanes in the path of a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

First responders transported Adams to Mary Immaculate Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to police. The driver of the Chevrolet, Cameron Baker, was taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota, Brittney Khamvongsa, was uninjured.

Adams was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police. Alcohol was determined to not be a factor in the incident and charges will not be placed at this time.