YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A middle school employee in York County has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old student with special needs.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began after a Grafton Middle School administrator reported the incident to the school resource officer.

After conducting the investigation and interviewing all parties involved, the officer was able to obtain warrants for the adult, who is said to be employed at the school as a substitute paraeducator.

Warren George Hyde, 54, of Yorktown was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one felony count of cruelty to a child and of one felony count of maiming.

Hyde is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.