SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — An airplane pilot is recovering after police say he crashed in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 2:51 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at 591 North Liberty Spring Road.

The pilot suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening as a result of the crash. Police did not release any information about the type of plane or say whether there were other people on board.

This incident is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.