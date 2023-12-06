ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who they say was last seen in Accomack County.

According to police, 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines was last seen at her cousin’s home on Shoremain Drive in the town of Bloxom on the Eastern Shore. Yuli has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5-foot 4-inches and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweatpants.

Yuli is believed to have been abducted by Yantza Agular, who is only described as a Hispanic female by police. Agular was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. They may be traveling south, possibly to North Carolina, in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with North Carolina tags JFC-5143.

Yuli is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police. Anyone who believes they may have seen Yuli, Agular or the pictured vehicle, or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.