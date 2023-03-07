On May 19-21, the 24th Annual Trucks on the Beach event is set to take place.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The region’s largest monster truck show is coming to Virginia Beach.

The 24th annual Pungo Offroad Monsters on the Beach, the largest monster truck show in the Mid-Atlantic, will take place May 19-21. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

The event, hosted by Eastern Truck & Accessories, will feature a race track and stunt course in the sand on 6th Street in Virginia Beach. The track will also feature amateur 4×4 race competitions with cash prizes, quad-racing and jump demos. For $15, ticket holders will have the opportunity to ride in a monster truck.

The event will feature a race for the George Carpenter Cup and to win the title “King of the Beach.” Fan favorite trucks including “Stone Crusher”, “Hooked”, “Dirt Crew”, “Tailgator” and “Illuminator” are set to appear at the race. First-time competing trucks such as “Dozer”, “Velociraptor” and “Vendetta” will also appear.

During the weekend, Eastern Truck & Accessories will also feature Truck Show & Shine. This exhibition will feature the latest car accessories on the market. It will also give truck owners a chance to display their trucks.

The show will take place on the Virginia Beach boardwalk north of 8th Street on Saturday, May 20. Trucks will be on display from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and an award ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.

Attendees can either purchase general admission tickets or upgrade to Monster Experience tickets. These upgraded tickets include driver meet-and-greets, T-shirts, posters, race credentials and premium seating. Tickets will be available on TicketMaster.com. Updates about Virginia Beach weather conditions can be found at www.BeachEventsVB.com.