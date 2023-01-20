ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say a body was found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.

The call stated that there was a body floating in the BMT retention pond.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police says the preliminary investigation reveals that a 1998 Dodge vehicle had run off the road and into the retention pond.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Department, along with the Newport News Search & Rescue Team, responded to the scene. VSP says NNPD SRT was able to locate and recover the body.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time, however, the spokesperson for VSP says the man could be a missing person from Suffolk. Suffolk Police have responded to the scene and will be investigating.

No further information has been released.