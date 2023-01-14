ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The body of a woman missing from the Williamsburg area was found in a remote area of Isle of Wight County Friday, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said.

After receiving a report around 9:30 p.m. of a deceased woman found on a dirt logging path in a remote area of the county off of Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of a woman was found there. She was identified as 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg.

Earlier Friday, family members had reported Selby missing, since they had not heard from her since Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk for an autopsy, and until a cause and manner of death are confirmed by the medical examiner, investigators are treating the incident as a suspicious death.

Aonesty turned 18 Jan. 10 and was thought to be in the company of several people just before her death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on Selby’s whereabouts between Wednesday and Friday are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3Tips app.