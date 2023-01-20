NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating an interstate shooting that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in Newport News.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, state troopers were called to I-64 West between J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Harpersville Road for a reported shooting.

The victim in the incident told police they had been driving westbound on I-64 in a Toyota sedan when a white SUV with black tires and rims pulled alongside them. According to police, the male occupant of the SUV pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and fired at the Toyota.

Police said the victim managed to drive away from the scene and contact police without injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.