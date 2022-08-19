WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Williamsburg is hosting six meetings called Future Festivals to garner residents’ ideas about new goals for the municipality.

The Future Festivals are meant to give input to the Williamsburg City Council, which creates priorities and identifies strategic objectives for the city government. Organizers call the biennial process GIO, which stands for Goals, Initiatives, and Outcomes.

Over the next several weeks, the eight Future Festivals will include games designed to gather feedback — including lawn games, such as cornhole, horseshoes, giant chess and checkers, and giant Connect-4. There will also be a coloring station, video booth, as well as free hamburgers and hot dogs.

Photo credit: City of Williamsburg

The Future Festivals are scheduled for:

5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at Kiwanis Park, 125 Longhill Road

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Bicentennial Park, 320 Court Street

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Quarterpath Recreation Center, 202 Quarterpath Road

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Highland Park Community Park, 703 N. Henry Street

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Walsingham Academy, 1100 Jamestown Road

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Former DMV site, 952 Capitol Landing Road

Two more festivals will be scheduled on the College of William & Mary campus at a later date. Updates will

be posted to williamsburgva.gov/futurefest and on Williamsburg’s social media channels.

