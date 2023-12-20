NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A civilian working on a U.S. Naval ship in Norfolk was found dead while on board in early December, according to officials.

On Dec. 7, around 2 p.m., 44-year-old Reginald Collins was found unresponsive on the USS George H.W. Bush at Naval Station Norfolk, officials said.

Collins, who was a civilian employee aboard the ship, was pronounced deceased. He was part of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s, or NNSY, Temporary Services Department. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service is leading the investigation into his death.

The ship conducted a ship-wide stand down on Dec. 8 to address safety, grief and counseling options. NNSY also conducted a stand down Dec. 11 and shared Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program support options available for the civilian workforce.

This is an ongoing investigation.