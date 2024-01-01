UPDATE: As of 7:50 p.m., travel lanes have been reopened but the Lee Hall exit remains closed. There are still delays in the area.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a deadly vehicle crash on Interstate 64 westbound that occurred the evening of Monday, Jan. 1.

According to state police, one unidentified person is dead as a result of a crash at the Lee Hall exit ramp.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported that the westbound center lane, right lane, right shoulder and the exit itself were closed as of 7:40 p.m. to allow troopers and emergency services to respond to the crash.

For updated real-time traffic information, drivers can check 511virginia.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.