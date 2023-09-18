YORKTOWN, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office found numerous illegal drugs, including Delta 8 blunts and pre-packaged marijuana while conducting a search of a tobacco and vape shop in Yorktown.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force carried out a search warrant at the York Tobacco and Vape Shop in the Patriots Square Shopping Center.

The sheriff’s office said officers found Delta 8 premade blunts, which the Drug Enforcement Administration defines as, “cigars that have been emptied of tobacco and refilled with marijuana, sometimes in combination with another drug,” 26 containers of pre-packaged marijuana, 84 liquid THC packages and synthetic marijuana.

This comes after the sheriff’s office said it received complaints from parents and citizens that illegal products were being sold from the store, in addition to children under 18 being able to purchase vapes “on a regular basis.”

Criminal charges are pending against two of the employees at the shop, according to the sheriff’s office.