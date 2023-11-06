Courtesy of Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement officials say Wilson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, and they do not advise anyone to engage him.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, deputies and investigators responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 12000 block of Smiths Neck Road in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County around 5:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He later died at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

The victim was identified on Friday as 39-year-old Marvin Guillaume-Sam, from Flushing, New York. His body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Norfolk for an autopsy.

Investigators are actively investigating, the sheriff’s office said, including trying to figure out his connection to Isle of Wight.

According to the sheriff’s office, Guillaume-Sam was shot on the property of a mobile home next to Bubble Gum Lane.

There are a few structures on the property behind the mobile home, and investigators did not specify which one.

“We know for whatever reason, our victim ended up in the vicinity of that property,” said Capt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. “We know there was a shooting, and we know we have a deceased male that died from multiple gunshot wounds.”