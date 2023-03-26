GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot an armed suspect following an incident Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call for help involving an armed subject around 5:25 p.m. in the 7000 block of Ark Rd. Deputies say they received information that an armed suspect was attempting to break into a residence.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect walking down the back steps of a home. Deputies gave verbal commands to the suspect who then produced a gun, pointed it at officers, and fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say at that time deputies then returned fire and that the suspect has been flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say no deputies were injured during the incident.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on leave pending the conclusion of the investigation, which at this time has been handed over to Virginia State Police.

No further information has been released at this time.