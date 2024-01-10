SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A $3 million lottery ticket purchased in Suffolk won last night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket that won Tuesday night’s drawing was bought at Murphy USA, located at 6261 College Drive in Suffolk.

The winning numbers were 12-15-32-33-53, and the Mega Ball number was 24. This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three in the nation.

According to the Virginia Lottery report, the ticket matched the first five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number.

What stood out is that the winner spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier, which resulted in the original $1 million win turning into a $3 million win.

The Virginia Lottery advises that the winner should immediately sign the back to claim ownership of the ticket and when they are ready, contact the Virginia Lottery within 180 days from the drawing date.