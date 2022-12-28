CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — State police say the driver of a tractor-trailer died following a crash on I-64 in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes of I-64.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver, later identified as 58-year-old Portsmouth resident Terrance Wardell Riddick, was traveling eastbound on I-64 in a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer when, according to witnesses, the vehicle began to fishtail for no reason, running off the roadway and into the median.

Riddick died at the scene of the crash. Investigation continues as to the cause of the crash.

The right travel lane and shoulder have been open to traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect major delays. There is no estimated time for reopening.