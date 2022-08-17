NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is in the hospital with critical injuries after police say the vehicle ran off the road on Interstate 664 in Newport News.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-664 in Newport News just before 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It was determined that a tractor-trailer had gone through the guardrail and over an embankment on the side of the road.

Photo: Virginia State Police

The driver was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with injuries that are considered critical.

I-664 is currently open, but Aberdeen Road in Newport News is currently closed in the area of the crash.

