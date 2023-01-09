PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man and the hospitalization of another on an interstate in Portsmouth.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, and was located on Interstate 264 West near Greenwood Drive.

According to police, the driver of a 2004 Honda Accord — now identified as 25-year-old James Byron McRoy of Suffolk, Va. — was traveling eastbound on I-264 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The sedan reportedly crossed over the grassy median and hit a 2015 Kenworth dump truck traveling westbound on I-264. The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to run off the road and into a tree line.

One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

McRoy — who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash — died upon impact. The dump truck driver — identified as Willie Bernard Foster of Portsmouth — was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police said that no charges were pending at this time.