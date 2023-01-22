NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car while on the run from police in Newport News.

According to Virginia State Police, at around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22, Chesapeake Police officers let VSP know that a CPD officer was chasing the driver of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 664 towards the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel after trying to pull him over.

The chase continued north on I-664 and went through the cities of Suffolk, Newport News and Hampton before the driver exited onto Interstate 64, heading west toward Newport News. At one point, the driver exited I-64 and went through Hampton, Newport News and York County before getting back on I-64 heading west.

While on I-64 near Jefferson Avenue, the driver lost control of the car, which ran off the right side of the road and hit a jersey barrier. The impact sent the car across all travel lanes and into another jersey barrier on the left side.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Tilek Qualil Alston of Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.