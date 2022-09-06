VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his car while on the run from officers in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were responding to a hit-and-run on the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard at around 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 when the suspect returned to the scene. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not stop and the officers lost sight of him.

The car was later found crashed into a tree on the 200 block of Witchduck Road. The driver and sole occupant, identified as 57-year-old William Francis Hay, Jr. of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4606.