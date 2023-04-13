VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those of a certain age might consider what is now happening at three Virginia Beach Walmart stores a scene straight out of the Jetsons.

Customers can now order an item from their phone, and within 30 minutes, it’s delivered right out of the sky to their home.

That is, as long as their home is a 0.8 mile or less from companies Salem, Kempsville or Red Mill locations, the total order weighs under 10 pounds and the customer pays an extra $3.99 fee.

The extra fee if or delivery via drone.

“It’s definitely an exciting time to be a part of this for sure,” Max Rodriguez, a hub leader for DroneUp, said. “Exciting, exciting.”

Rodriguez began working with DroneUp last year specifically to help pioneer Walmart’s drone delivery program. As retired Navy, he has a background working with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Walmart, the nations largest retailer, announced it would be investing in the Virginia Beach-based DroneUp in 2021 to develop a “scalable last-mile delivery solution.” Since then, DroneUp has started the drone delivery at 36 stores in seven separate states. It’s the first company to use the Federal Aviation Administration’s 107.39 waiver, which allows for delivery flights to be conducted over people and moving vehicles.

Courtesy: Walmart.com

The the three Virginia Beach stores are currently the only stores in Virginia offering the service.

“Everything is kind of the crawl, walk run phase. So we are still in the crawl stage,” Rodriguez said.

They also shop and package the products which can be selected when you visit WalmartDroneDeliveries.com.

